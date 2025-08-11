The Los Angeles Dodgers scaled past three runs in their last five games. But Sunday's performance against the Toronto Blue Jays became enough for Max Muncy to fire a clear message.

The Dodgers put four on the scoreboard. Yet Toronto snatched the 5-4 win at Chavez Ravine. The Blue Jays win prevented a three-game sweep on the Dodgers' side.

Muncy still wasn't in a pleasant mood after the game. The multiple World Series winner believed L.A. had every chance to win during this sequence: The bases loaded in the ninth. The perennial All-Star sounded off with honesty postgame via SportsNet L.A.

“When you create those opportunities, you're doing something good as an offense. You just have to finish the job,” Muncy said.

What occurred in sequence involving Max Muncy, Dodgers vs. Blue Jays

Muncy joined Andy Pages and Alex Call on base. The latter accepted four balls on sliders and sinkers.

Los Angeles faced one out in this sequence. Alex Freeland drove one runner in off a sacrifice fly ball. A major threat loomed next for Toronto: Shohei Ohtani at the bat.

Ohtani swung and miss on a strike loading sweeper that traveled 81 mph. He later faced a full count after taking a ball on a cutter. But Ohtani struck out following an 83 mph sweeper from left-hander Mason Fluharty.

Mookie Betts earned the final chance to tie the game. Betts one week ago became out of answers for his recent hitting slump. He then looked reinvigorated following a breakout three-hit game with the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Betts faced three different cutters that hit a speed past 90 mph. He chipped the third one — but it became a fielder's choice runner out. That pitch sealed the Toronto win.

The Dodgers hit this low too. Sunday's defeat dropped L.A. to 1-3 in games decided by one run. Their only win during this span came on July 29 in a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on July 29.