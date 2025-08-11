Three games into her stint with the Minnesota Lynx, DiJonai Carrington already made franchise history in the team's 83-71 win over the New York Liberty on Sunday evening.

In 24 minutes of action off the bench, Carrington delivered a stat line of 15 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals. She shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

What's significant about this is how active Carrington has been with her ability to steal the ball. She recorded multiple steals for the third consecutive game to begin her time with Minnesota, setting a feat the team hasn't seen since 2000, per Polymarket Hoops.

DiJonai Carrington is the first Lynx player to record multiple steals in each of their first 3 games since 2000. pic.twitter.com/SFZWNTvETg — Polymarket Hoops (@PolymarketHoops) August 10, 2025

How DiJonai Carrington, Lynx played against Liberty

It's an impressive start for DiJonai Carrington to have after the Dallas Wings traded her to the Lynx. The good news is that she is now playing for a title contender instead of a lottery team, showing her skillset off the bench.

Minnesota traded blows with New York throughout the course of the first half, trailing 38-36 at halftime. Despite this, the visitors responded with a 30-point display in the third quarter, which made a huge difference in them prevailing down the stretch.

Shot selection played a key role in the Lynx having the edge over the Liberty. They made 48.6% of their total shot attempts, including 47.6% from three. This contrasted with New York's shooting splits of 42.4% and 33.3%. Turnovers also had a significant impact as Minnesota forced 18 turnovers from the hosts, which they took full advantage of.

Four players scored in double-digits on Minnesota's behalf, including Carrington. Kayla McBride had a solid scoring display of 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting overall, including 4-of-7 from downtown. Courtney Williams came next with 14 points and seven assists, while Natisha Hiederman provided 13 points.

Minnesota improved to a 27-5 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 7.5 games above the Phoenix Mercury and 9.5 games above the Las Vegas Aes.

The Lynx will look to protect their five-game win streak in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Liberty in a rematch on Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. ET.