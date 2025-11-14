Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe is nearing a return from an injury amid the team's 1-10 start. After missing Tuesday's 119-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the Nets upgraded Sharpe to probable for Friday's road matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Sharpe exited Sunday's blowout loss to the New York Knicks with left hamstring soreness. However, the Nets later clarified he was dealing with a glute contusion. They listed the backup center as questionable for the Raptors matchup before ruling him out.

Despite calling up rookie big man Danny Wolf from the G League, the Nets opted to play Clowney extended minutes at backup center vs. Toronto. Clowney put together another solid offensive performance, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and four turnovers. However, he and Claxton struggled to protect the paint for a third consecutive game.

Despite moving to a bigger starting frontline of Michael Porter Jr., Clowney and Claxton, Brooklyn has been dominated on the interior in recent games. The Nets have been outscored 206-104 in points in the paint over their last three appearances. They rank dead-last in defensive rebounding percentage by a significant margin this season.

Sharpe's return will add depth to Brooklyn's struggling frontcourt. The backup center has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 64.9 percent shooting in 15.9 minutes per game across 10 appearances this season. He's coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, after which he signed a two-year, $12 million contract extension.

The Nets have lost three consecutive games by double digits following their lone win of the season over the Indiana Pacers. Brooklyn (1-10) is one of three teams with one win this season, alongside the Pacers (1-10) and the Washington Wizards (1-11).

The Magic are 5-2 over their last seven games following a 1-4 start. However, they will be without Paolo Banchero vs. the Nets after the star forward exited Wednesday's loss to the Knicks with a groin strain.