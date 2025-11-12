The Brooklyn Nets dodged a significant injury to a key contributor. Day'Ron Sharpe exited Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks with what was reported as left hamstring tightness. However, following evaluation, the team concluded that the injury is a left glute contusion.

Sharpe was ruled out for Tuesday's home matchup with the Toronto Raptors but is considered day-to-day.

“No hamstring. It's a glute contusion, and he's day-to-day. We're not concerned,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “And we want to make sure he feels good and is mentally in a good place to be ready to play. So, that's all good news, and it's an opportunity for the next man up.”

Sharpe missed 21 games to start last season due to a left hamstring strain. However, he returned and emerged as one of the NBA's top backup centers, averaging 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 52/24/76 shooting splits in 18.1 minutes per game. The Nets re-signed the fifth-year big man to a two-year, $12 million contract this summer.

Sharpe has continued to produce this season, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 64.9 percent shooting in 15.9 minutes per game. However, his production hasn't translated to team success with Brooklyn's revamped second unit. The 24-year-old has posted a -9.5 net rating swing (team points scored minus team points allowed per 100 possessions), the worst mark among Nets players who have played at least 50 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

With Sharpe sidelined, rookie big man Danny Wolf could play his first meaningful NBA minutes during the coming games.

“I'm not going to tell you who's going to play, but obviously, Danny is here, Ben [Saraf] is here. So, excited for all these guys, whether they play or not,” Fernandez said. “They all know that next-man-up mentality is always important, and just go out there and play as hard as you can.”

Wolf posted back-to-back double-doubles during a pair of G League appearances last week. The former Michigan star scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and three turnovers during a 112-105 loss to the Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Noah Clowney could also see minutes at center in Sharpe's absence.