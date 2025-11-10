The Brooklyn Nets may be without another rotation piece due to a hamstring injury. Day'Ron Sharpe exited Sunday's 134-98 loss to the New York Knicks due to left hamstring tightness and did not return.

“No, there hasn’t been any testing. It’s just tightness. So we’ll do our evaluation and whatever we have to do,” said head coach Jordi Fernadez. “So, we’ll see, but he played extremely hard.”

Sharpe played 12 minutes during the blowout loss, posting 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. The fifth-year big man finished the third quarter with the Nets' second unit, but the team later ruled him out due to his hamstring ailment. Brooklyn recently lost leading scorer Cam Thomas for three to four weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Sharpe signed a two-year, $12 million contract this summer following a career-best season. The 24-year-old has averaged 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 64.9 percent shooting in 15.9 minutes per game this season.

If Sharpe misses time, rookie big man Danny Wolf should see his first meaningful NBA minutes. The Nets do not have another center on the roster besides Nic Claxton, Sharpe and Wolf.

After missing several games with an ankle sprain, Wolf made his NBA debut during Monday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, playing three garbage-time minutes. Brooklyn sent him down to the G League on Wednesday alongside rookies Ben Saraf and Nolan Traore. The 21-year-old impressed during his second game with the Long Island Nets on Sunday.

Wolf posted 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists and three turnovers during a 112-105 loss to the Capital City Go-Go. The No. 27 pick finished a team-best plus-11. He also impressed during a pair of preseason matchups against the Phoenix Suns, averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-3 from three in 13.0 minutes per game.

Sharpe's status will gain clarity ahead of Tuesday's home matchup with the Toronto Raptors.