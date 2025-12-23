Denver Broncos legend John Elway recently compared second-year quarterback Bo Nix with three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

During an interview with Netflix about his upcoming documentary, Elway heaped praise on Broncos' coaches and their coordination with Nix. Comparing Nix with Mahomes, Elway claimed that the 30-year-old “has been great.” Bringing up the differences in coaches, Elways stated,

“Obviously, [Patrick] Mahomes has been great. He’s a tremendous talent, but he’s also been blessed with a great head coach in Andy Reid — it’s so important for young quarterbacks to have a head coach and offensive coordinator who are on the same page.

“That’s where Sean Payton’s doing a tremendous job with Bo Nix. I think Nix has a very bright future. He’s going to be a great player in this league,” Elway claimed.

He further elaborated, “His maturity level, you see it grow week in and week out. Jaxson Dart in New York — he’s going through a coaching change, but as long as he keeps his nose to the grindstone and keeps the concentration on football, which I’m sure he will, he’s shown a lot of good things.”

The 25-year-old Nix began his NFL career with the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season. The budding quarterback has already established himself as a crucial part of the squad. Meanwhile, Mahomes' 2025 season with the Kansas City Chiefs has been a bumpy ride, with his recent injury booking him for a lengthy rehab process.

Last week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went down during the team's week 15 loss. Mahomes came out of the game with a torn ACL. The three-time Super Bowl Champion tore his left knee's ACL against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 14, 2025. The injury was caused by hyperextension and can rule him out of action for nearly “nine to 12 months,” (via Sports Illustrated).