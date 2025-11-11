The Brooklyn Nets will attempt to pick up their second win of the season when they host the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. They may be without a key frontcourt piece during the matchup. After exiting Sunday's loss to the New York Knicks with left hamstring tightness, Day'Ron Sharpe is questionable vs. Toronto.

Sharpe played 12 minutes during Sunday's loss before experiencing hamstring tightness. He finished the third quarter with Brooklyn's second unit but did not return. Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said that the big man would undergo testing on Monday.

A questionable tag for the Raptors matchup indicates that Sharpe isn't expected to miss an extended period. Nets guard Cam Thomas also exited a recent game with hamstring tightness, but will miss at least three to four weeks

Day'Ron Sharpe updated injury status vs. Raptors

Sharpe's availability will be critical for the Nets' ability to compete moving forward. The fifth-year center emerged as one of the NBA's top backup big men last season before signing a two-year, $12 million contract this summer. He's continued to make an impact early this year, averaging 6.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists on 64.9 percent shooting in 15.9 minutes per game.

Brooklyn does not have an experienced center option outside of Sharpe and Nic Claxton. If the former is unable to play on Tuesday, rookie big man Danny Wolf should see the first meaningful minutes of his NBA career. Wolf made his NBA debut last week, playing three garbage-time minutes during a blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Michigan star joined Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, for their first two games of the season. He posted back-to-back double-doubles during a pair of appearances with Long Island over the weekend.

Third-year forward Noah Clowney could also spend time at center if Sharpe remains sidelined.