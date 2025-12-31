The Brooklyn Nets will be shorthanded when they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Egor Demin was ruled out for the matchup, the first of a back-to-back, due to lower back soreness.

Thursday's game will mark Demin's third absence of the season. The rookie point guard also sat out a pair of back-to-backs earlier in the year.

Demin has been playing his best basketball of the season amid Brooklyn's recent turnaround. The Russian floor general has averaged 16.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 44/40/90 shooting splits over his last six games.

Nets shorthanded for Rockets matchup amid recent hot stretch

Michael Porter Jr. is questionable vs. the Rockets due to an illness. Porter Jr. has been playing at an All-Star level for the Nets this season, averaging 25.8 points — the 16th-most in the NBA — 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on .496/.410/.812 shooting splits.

Terance Mann is also questionable on Thursday due to a right hip contusion. Mann has averaged 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists on .441/.325/.864 shooting splits while starting all 28 of his appearances this season.

The Nets have won seven of their last 11 games while posting the NBA's third-best net rating in December (8.1), trailing only the Oklahoma City Thunder (11.2) and Boston Celtics (11.0). With Demin sidelined, rookie point guard Nolan Traore should see expanded minutes vs. the Rockets. Tyrese Martin could also re-enter the rotation after logging DNP-CDs in the team's last two games following Cam Thomas' return from a hamstring injury.

The Rockets have won their last three games following a 2-5 stretch. Alperen Sengun (Left Soleus; Strain), Tari Eason (Illness), Steven Adams (Right Ankle; Sprain) and Clint Capela (Illness) are questionable for Houston on Thursday.