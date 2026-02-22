Ziaire Williams will miss his second consecutive game for the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Brooklyn ruled Williams out for its matchup with the Atlanta Hawks due to personal reasons.

Williams played 22 minutes during Thursday's 112-84 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, the Nets ruled him out for Friday's 105-86 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder due to personal reasons.

Williams has played a featured role with Brooklyn's second unit this season. He's logged the seventh-most minutes on the team, averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game on .407/.313/.859 shooting splits across 39 appearances.

Ziaire Williams remains sidelined for Nets vs. Hawks due to personal reasons

Ochai Agbaji has seen extended minutes in the Nets' second unit over the last two games during Williams' absence. The trade deadline acquisition recorded his best performance of the season on Thursday vs. the Cavs. He posted 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three in 28 minutes.

Nic Claxton will return from a two-game absence vs. Atlanta due to an ankle injury. The Hawks, who have dropped four of their last five games, will be without Jonathan Kuminga due to a knee injury.

The Nets have moved into third place in the draft lottery standings following three straight losses. They're tied in the win column and two back in the loss column of the Indiana Pacers for second.

Brooklyn will return home for matchups with the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively, following Sunday's game against the Hawks.