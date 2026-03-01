The Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing off against the Brooklyn Nets, and there's a chance that they could be getting one of their key players back. James Harden has missed the past few games after he was diagnosed with a right thumb fracture, but he's been noted as game-to-game. It doesn't seem as if Harden will get surgery, and it may just be a matter of pain tolerance for him if he gets back on thecourt.

Luckily for the Cavs, they'll be playing the Nets, a team that has not had much success this season. This could be a game that they let Harden sit out so he could continue to recover.

Nonetheless, here is Harden's status for the game.

James Harden's injury status vs. Nets

Harden is listed as questionable against the Nets, which means there is a chance that he plays.

The latest update regarding Harden was not the best when thinking about a return soon, as head coach Kenny Atkinson shared that the guard was having a hard time dribbling.

“I know this morning he was struggling a little just dribbling,” Atkinson said. “If you have a hard time dribbling and catching [it’s tough to play]. Jarrett Allen went through it earlier in the season. We tried to bring him back. He wanted to rush, and then we had to go back and give him some time.

“I know James is different…we got to get the feedback from James. … Theres no tougher guy in the league. No one more available. No one wants to play more.”

If Harden is struggling trying to dribble, then there's no way he's going to play. At this point, listing him as questionable is probably to keep opposing teams on edge so they don't know if they should prepare for him.