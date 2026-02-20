Ochai Agbaji is embracing a fresh start with the Brooklyn Nets. Salary dumped by the Toronto Raptors at the deadline, the former lottery pick has an opportunity to regain his form in Brooklyn during the second half of the season.

Agbaji took a step in the right direction during his first extended action as a Net. The 25-year-old was among Brooklyn's lone bright spots during Thursday's 112-84 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He posted 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from three.

Agbaji finished a team-best minus-four in 28 minutes.

“[Ochai] did a great job,” Jordi Fernandez said postgame. “He was ready to shoot. He still has to get used to the spacing, the rules, some of the plays, and the defensive concepts. But I think he was great. He was ready; he fought. Physically and mentally, he was ready to go. It was good to see.”

Agbaji turned in the best season of his career in 2024-25, averaging 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 50/40/71 shooting splits across 64 appearances. However, he fell out of the Raptors' rotation amid a career-worst shooting slump (12-of-65 from three across 42 appearances with Toronto) this year.

Ochai Agbaji fighting to secure long-term role after trade to Nets

While the Nets received a second-round pick in exchange for taking on Agbaji's contract, Fernandez praised the guard's skill set upon his arrival. At 6-foot-5 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan and above-average athleticism, the former Kansas star has the tools to be an impact defender.

That athleticism was on display on Thursday.

His ability to build upon a positive shooting night will go a long way towards securing an extended role.

“It felt good. Good to see the ball go in and get some rhythm with my teammates and kind of just get some run,” Agbaji said postgame. “Obviously, had that one game before the All-Star break, but [it was] short minutes here and there. This is the first time I got to see [extended] minutes to really gain my form and go with them, and I'm excited. I'm excited about what we can do. The style we play is very unselfish, and that's kind of the player that I am. So I fit into that well.”

Agbaji will be a free agent when his rookie contract expires this summer. He's one of several players — including Ziaire Williams, Jalen Wilson and Josh Minott — on the back-end of Brooklyn's roster fighting to secure a new deal.