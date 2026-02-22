The Sacramento Kings are signing a former top-10 draft pick amid a historic losing streak. Killian Hayes has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Kings, who have lost a franchise-record 16 straight games, first reported by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, spent over three seasons with the Detroit Pistons before they released him midway through the 2023-24 campaign. He signed with the Brooklyn Nets last season, spending most of his time with the team's G League affiliate before a short NBA stint on a 10-day contract.

The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 42/38/83 shooting splits in 27.0 minutes per game across six appearances with Brooklyn. However, the Nets chose not to re-sign Hayes at the conclusion of his 10-day deal.

Killian Hayes signing 10-day contract with Kings after Cavs G League stint

Article Continues Below

Hayes turned down EuroLeague interest this offseason and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of training camp. The Cavaliers waived him and assigned him to their G League affiliate. He impressed during his G League stint, averaging 22.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals on .474/.318/.804 shooting splits across 19 appearances.

Hayes should have an opportunity to prove his worth with the reeling Kings, who recently shut down Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis and De'Andre Hunter for the season.

With LaVine sidelined, Russell Westbrook has served as Sacramento's starting point guard in recent games. Devin Carter has filled the point guard minutes with the second unit.

The Kings will travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.