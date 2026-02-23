Tuesday's Brooklyn Nets-Dallas Mavericks matchup at Barclays Center is in question as a historic blizzard pounds the Northeast.

Following Sunday's loss to the Hawks, the Nets' plane will be grounded in Atlanta through Monday, according to league sources. Brooklyn is planning to fly to New York on Tuesday morning, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are stuck in Indianapolis after beating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

“[Monday] is going to be a long day,” Jason Kidd told Mavericks team reporter Eddie Sefko. “We can’t leave until the evening and there’s no guarantee with that. Hopefully we can get out. But Brooklyn is in Atlanta and in the same seat as us. Hopefully there’s a game because I don’t know if we can make up another game on our schedule.” The Mavericks already postponed a matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this season, which is scheduled to be made up on March 31.

Tuesday's matchup will have significant implications for the NBA's tank race.

Following four straight losses, the Nets (15-41) have gained sole possession of third place in the draft lottery standings. They're tied in the win column and two back in the loss column of the Indiana Pacers (15-43), who sit in second. The New Orleans Pelicans (16-42) and Washington Wizards (16-40) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dallas is also battling for position in the top 10. The Mavericks had lost 10 straight games before Sunday's win over the Pacers. Cooper Flagg has missed the team's last three contests due to a foot injury.

Dallas currently sits in seventh place in the lottery standings, 1.5 games ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies in eighth and 2.5 games behind the Utah Jazz in sixth.