Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton's surprise ankle injury won't keep him sidelined for an extended period. Claxton missed the team's last two games after injuring his ankle during practice on Wednesday. However, he's available to return during Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Brooklyn is in significant need of frontcourt reinforcements following back-to-back blowout losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets' offense sputtered during their first appearances out of the All-Star break. Jordi Fernandez's team averaged 85.0 points on 35.5 percent shooting from the field and 23.3 percent from three with 16.5 turnovers per game across the pair of defeats.

With Claxton sidelined, Day'Ron Sharpe was Brooklyn's only available center. Rookie first-round pick Danny Wolf, who has spent the majority of the season on the wing, filled the backup center minutes.

Claxton should provide a significant offensive boost upon his return. The veteran big man has put together the most productive offensive season of his career, averaging 12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 59.0 percent shooting across 50 appearances.

Wins in upcoming matchups against the Hawks and Dallas Mavericks would undo some of the recent progress Brooklyn has made in the tank race. The Nets have moved into third place in the lottery in the draft lottery standings following three straight losses. They're one game behind the Indiana Pacers for second.

Ziaire Williams will be sidelined for Brooklyn on Sunday due to personal reasons. Atlanta will be without Jonathan Kuminga due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

The Hawks have lost four of their last five games, including a blowout 128-97 defeat to the Miami Heat on Friday.