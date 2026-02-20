The Brooklyn Nets will have Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin available during a back-to-back for the first time in over two months on Friday. Neither Porter nor Demin appeared on Brooklyn's injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Both played during Thursday's 112-84 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Nets have managed Porter and Demin's workloads cautiously this season. Neither has appeared in a back-to-back since early December.

Porter has dealt with numerous back injuries throughout his career and suffered a “minor” MCL sprain earlier this season. Meanwhile, Demin missed most of the offseason due to a plantar fascia tear.

Michael Porter Jr. and Egor Demin available for first back-to-back in months

Porter and Demin's light workloads on Thursday, following an extended layoff during the All-Star break, likely played a role in their availability on Friday. The former played only 20 minutes during the wire-to-wire blowout defeat in Cleveland, while Demin played 26 minutes.

Brooklyn will face an Oklahoma City team missing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Abdominal Strain), Jalen Williams (Right Hamstring Strain) and Ajay Mitchell (Abdominal Strain/ Left Ankle Sprain).

The Nets will be without Nic Claxton, who is sidelined after spraining his right ankle during practice on Wednesday. Ziaire Williams will also miss the game due to personal reasons.

Following Thursday's loss, the Nets are tied with the Washington Wizards for fourth place in the draft lottery standings. They are tied in the win column and two back in the loss column of the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans, who are tied for second.