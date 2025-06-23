With the Oklahoma City Thunder crowned as the 2024-25 NBA champion on Sunday, the offseason is officially underway. Among the first order of business for the Brooklyn Nets and other teams will be deciding the fates of their free agents. NBA teams will have an exclusive negotiating period with their free agents starting Monday morning and ending June 30 at 6 PM EST.

Several key Nets contributors could hit the market. With that, we analyze each of their situations and whether they'll be back with the team next season.

Thomas will be the main storyline of the Nets' free agent class. The team's leading scorer has made it clear that he wants to return next season. Brooklyn won't face much competition for the 23-year-old, as they are the NBA's only team with cap space.

General Manager Sean Marks has a recent track record of getting deals done with his top free agents before they hit the market. He signed Cam Johnson to a four-year, $94.5 million extension in 2023 and Nic Claxton to a four-year, $97 million deal on draft night last summer.

League sources have told ClutchPoints that they expect Thomas' deal to fall in the range of $20-$25 million annually. However, the length remains a question. While the former first-round pick has flashed elite scoring ability, his limitations as a playmaker and defender continue to raise questions about his long-term role.

Regardless, expect Thomas to return on a deal that offers him his first significant payday and the Nets another evaluation period as they craft their long-term plans.

Day'Ron Sharpe (restricted)

Sharpe emerged as a quality rotation piece during his second season as a full-time member of the Nets' rotation. He posted a +13.3 net rating swing, the highest among players who finished the season with Brooklyn and the eighth-highest among all NBA players to play over 500 minutes, per CleaningTheGlass.

Like Thomas, Sharpe has voiced a desire to return to the Nets.

“I’m new to this, so whatever happens, happens. But I like Brooklyn, so God willing [I'll be back],” he said at his exit interview. “It's just part of the business, I guess. I don't really think too much on it. I just go with the flow.”

Sharpe has cemented himself as one of the league's top offensive rebounders. He posted a 17.8 offensive rebound percentage last season, the second-highest among NBA players to play at least 600 minutes. He also made wholesale improvements defensively, posting a -6.7 defensive rating, the sixth-best mark among all NBA centers who played over 600 minutes.

The Nets could face some competition for Sharpe from teams with access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million) or room exception ($8.78 million). However, they can outbid any team using their cap space. I'd expect Sharpe to return to Brooklyn on a two or three-year deal with an annual salary that falls somewhere between the above exception values.

Ziaire Williams (restricted)

Williams had the most productive season of his career after joining the Nets in an offseason salary dump from the Memphis Grizzlies. The former No. 8 pick averaged 10.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24.5 minutes per game over 63 appearances (45 starts). He improved as a three-point shooter, his main weakness with the Grizzlies, converting at a 34.1 percent clip on 4.8 attempts per game.

The 23-year-old also showed impressive flashes as a point-of-attack defender.

Williams has an $18.4 million cap hold and an $8.35 million qualifying offer. The Nets are likely to renounce his rights, making him an unrestricted free agent and adding to their cap space. While the former lottery pick improved in 2024-25, he'll likely have to settle for another prove-it deal.

Given the Nets' cap space and ability to offer Williams a steady role, I'd expect him to be back on a short-term deal.

Russell re-joined the Nets as a salary filler in a midseason trade that sent Dorian Finney-Smith to the Los Angeles Lakers. He struggled from an efficiency standpoint following the deal, averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 assists on 37/30/83 shooting splits. However, Brooklyn was successful during his minutes, outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per 100 possessions, per CleaningTheGlass.

Given their cap flexibility, the Nets can offer Russell more than any other team. That's likely why the journeyman point guard voiced his desire to return to Brooklyn on numerous occasions.

“I think just what the future holds with this group [is why I want to be back],” he told ClutchPoints at the end of the season. “Obviously, what Jordi [Fernandez] and Sean [Marks] are creating, I’m familiar with it. Being somewhere familiar is something I’m definitely prioritizing.”

Russell is unlikely to have an expansive market. Perhaps a point-guard-needy team like the Orlando Magic or Milwaukee Bucks could offer him a portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception ($14.1 million). Otherwise, the Nets could give him a short-term, mid-sized deal to add a tradable contract to their books.

Trendon Watford (unrestricted)

Watford had another productive season after signing a $2.7 million qualifying offer last summer. He averaged 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds on 46.9 percent shooting in 20.8 minutes per game as a lead ball-handler with the second unit. The 25-year-old continued to show impressive flashes as a self-creator in the halfcourt and transition.

However, his three-point efficiency dipped on limited volume, as he shot 33.0 percent on 2.0 attempts per game. He also had some growing pains taking care of the ball as a primary initiator, averaging 2.6 assists and 1.9 turnovers per game.

Watford still has room to grow. This season marked his second as a primary ball-handler, following his role as a small-ball five with the Portland Trail Blazers during his first two campaigns. However, he'll need to develop a consistent three-point shot and improve as a decision-maker if he hopes to carve out a role in a playoff-caliber rotation.

Like Williams, Watford will likely have to settle for another prove-it deal. The Nets could re-sign him to another short-term agreement. However, there could be more competition for backcourt minutes next season, as Brooklyn has five picks in the top 36 of Wednesday's draft.