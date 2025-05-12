It's been no secret over the last two years that the Brooklyn Nets covet Giannis Antetokounmpo as a trade target. However, the Milwaukee Bucks and the two-time MVP have shut down any speculation about a trade during that timeframe.

That appears to be changing after the team's third consecutive first-round exit and Damian Lillard's torn Achilles. ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Monday that while Antetokounmpo “has not made any firm decisions” on his Bucks future, he is “open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.”

With Antetokounmpo opening the floodgates for trade inquiries, the Nets will be one of several teams lining up to make their offer.

Nets gearing up for Giannis Antetokounmpo trade pursuit following Bucks' playoff exit

The Nets have been rumored as a potential star destination since they traded Mikal Bridges for five first-round picks last summer. There have already been rumblings that Antetokounmpo is eyeing big market teams. With an NBA-best 15 first-round picks and over $50 million in cap space, Brooklyn has the assets and flexibility to be in the mix should the Greek Freak and the Bucks decide to part ways.

Based on general manager Sean Marks' comments about what he's looking for in a star acquisition, it's safe to assume they will be.

“If you’re going after max-level talent, they have to automatically and absolutely change the trajectory of your team,” Marks replied when asked by ClutchPoints about potential star trades. “This can’t be like let’s go get this [guy] and lock ourselves into being a 6-7 seed. When we go all-in, you’re going into compete at the highest level and contend.”

However, the Nets would be a blank canvas following an Antetokounmpo trade, several moves away from building a contender. If the Bucks superstar is more keen on maximizing his chances of winning another title next season, the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder could be logical landing spots.