Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been the NBA's top point of speculation over the last two years. With the Milwaukee Bucks bereft of assets and failing to resemble a title contender, many within league circles have felt a trade is the best path forward for both sides. Damian Lillard's torn Achilles ended any doubt that a split should be on the horizon.

The Bucks are heading for their third consecutive first-round exit. With Lillard owed $113 million over the next two seasons and Milwaukee lacking a championship-caliber supporting cast or flexibility, the team has no realistic path to rebuilding a contender around Antetokounmpo. This reality will have teams lining up to make their bid for the two-time MVP this summer.

The Brooklyn Nets will be near the front of the line.

Nets among teams in position to bid for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer

After regaining control of their 2025 and 2026 first-round picks from the Houston Rockets, the Nets can tank for a top selection in another stacked draft next season. However, with 13 tradable first-round picks and over $50 million in cap space, they are positioned to pivot if a star of their liking becomes available.

General Manager Sean Marks said such an acquisition must immediately make Brooklyn a contender for him to expedite the rebuild timeline.

“If you’re going after max-level talent, they have to automatically and absolutely change the trajectory of your team,” Marks replied when asked by ClutchPoints about potential star trades. “This can’t be like let’s go get this [guy] and lock ourselves into being a 6-7 seed. When we go all-in, you’re going into compete at the highest level and contend.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo fits Marks’ description and has long been rumored to be the GM’s top target.

The Greek Freak is still regarded as one of the NBA's top-five players, playing at an MVP level during his age-30 season. He averaged 30.2 points, 11.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 blocks on 60.1 percent shooting while carrying the Bucks to the Eastern Conference's fifth seed.

Yet, trading for Antetokounmpo is far from a no-brainer for Brooklyn. The Bucks would likely seek young prospects that will help them stay competitive, given they don’t own any of their first-round picks until 2031. With the Nets lacking a star-level centerpiece, a deal would require them to part with a massive chunk of their draft capital, potentially including their own first-round pick this year.

From there, they would still be several moves away from competing with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers.

Could Marks swing a trade and still have enough capital left over to build a contender in a new CBA that restricts spending? It's not out of the question, but it’s a dicey proposition.

Antetokounmpo's desire to play in Brooklyn and potentially leverage his way there will be key. The Bucks superstar owns several businesses in New York. However, if his main priority is immediately contending for a championship, there are several teams with better infrastructures in place.

The Houston Rockets will be a rumored destination. With an intriguing pool of young prospects and several first-round picks, the team would present a better win-now situation for Antetokounmpo and a chance for the Bucks to re-tool. The San Antonio Spurs are in a similar position, and the Oklahoma City Thunder could join the conversation if they fall short of a title this season.

Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has been murky for an extended period. However, Lillard’s injury makes a trade more likely than ever before. How the Bucks proceed will be the summer’s top storyline, and the Nets will be at the center of the rumor mill.