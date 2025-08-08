Shai Gilgeous-Alexander understood the impact he made after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to the 2025 NBA title. As a result, he got to represent his hometown in championship glory.

Gilgeous-Alexander returned to his home country Canada, going to the city Hamilton. Thanks to the historic success he achieved with the Thunder, the city wanted to honor him for his incredible efforts.

He received the key to the city of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally Thursday at Hamilton Stadium. Horwath also revealed they will name a street to honor him.

Gilgeous-Alexander reflected on the moment, being proud to represent his hometown.

“Growing up as I traveled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario. Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn't shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

Article Continues Below

What's next for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have a legacy in Hamilton, Canada. As one of the best players in the NBA, he made a statement that will ring forever in NBA history.

Gilgeous-Alexander had an incredible MVP campaign throughout the 2024-25 season. He averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and a block per game after 76 appearances. He shot 51.9% from the field, including 37.5% from beyond the arc, and 89.8% from the free-throw line.

The Thunder star continued his momentum in the playoffs. He produced 29.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per contest. He shot 46.2% overall, including 28.3% from downtown, and 87.6% from the charity stripe.

His efforts helped the Thunder claim their first championship in Oklahoma City. All that's next for him is to defend their throne in the 2025-26 campaign.