Brooklyn Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending foot surgery, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 11-year veteran has yet to play in 2024-25 after undergoing surgery on the same foot in April. He injured his foot during the New York Knicks' first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bogdanovic had been working through on-court, non-contact workouts with Nets coaches over the last month, according to head coach Jordi Fernandez. However, his season-ending surgery makes it unlikely he will suit up for Brooklyn again. The 35-year-old is on an expiring contract and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Bogdanovic has been one of several out-of-place veterans on the rebuilding Nets' roster this season. The Croatian swingman joined the team as the main salary filler in this summer's blockbuster trade sending Mikal Bridges to the Knicks.

Many presumed Bogdanovic would be a trade or buyout candidate for the Nets as the season progressed. He averaged 15.2 points per game on 45/40/79 shooting splits over 57 appearances with the Knicks and Detroit Pistons last season. However, his recovery from foot surgery took longer than expected, leading to his eventual season-ending surgery.

Bogdanovic's NBA future is uncertain amid his foot setback. He will now spend another summer rehabbing as he hits unrestricted free agency. Following two foot surgeries, the soon-to-be 36-year-old may have to settle for a prove-it deal this summer as he looks to continue his NBA career.