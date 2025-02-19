The Brooklyn Nets will convert two-way wing Tyrese Martin to a standard contract ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told ClutchPoints. Martin will fill an open roster spot following Ben Simmons' buyout.

The move comes as the 25-year-old had reached 50 active NBA games this season, the maximum allowed for two-way players.

Tyrese Martin earns standard contract with Nets

Martin joined the Nets' summer league team and earned a two-way contract after an impressive training camp. He's seen heavy minutes in Brooklyn's second unit this season, averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 39/34/72 shooting splits over 36 appearances.

“Nobody deserves it more than him,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said of Martin's contract conversion. “He worked the whole summer. He’s about what we’re trying to build here. He helps us build the culture. He’s had big games, but the most important thing is he’s about the right things. Working every day, getting better, and we love him. We love him around here. So that’s the reason why, and I’m very, very proud of him and happy for him.”

Martin spent the last two seasons in the G-League after the Atlanta Hawks selected him 51st overall in the 2022 draft. The UConn product averaged 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 45/32/83 shooting splits over 39 appearances with the Iowa Wolves last season. He's proven capable of producing in spurts when called upon in Brooklyn this season.

Martin is part of a Nets wing rotation headlined by Cam Johnson but featuring several other young prospects, such as Jalen Wilson, Ziaire Williams, Tosan Evbuomwan and Maxwell Lewis. His contract with the Nets will be a multi-year deal, according to Hoopshype's Michael Scotto.