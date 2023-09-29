The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the 2023-24 NBA season due to the projected leap for budding star Anthony Edwards. Edwards is coming off a strong showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup even though Team USA failed to win a medal. The Wolves are hoping that production will translate to this upcoming season. The Timberwolves still have some roster questions to figure out during training camp. They have one open standard roster spot as training camp is set to begin. The Timberwolves added to their camp roster this week with the signing of former Atlanta Hawks wing Tyrese Martin to a one-year contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Hawks G/F Tyrese Martin to a one-year deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Martin will compete for a regular-season spot in T'Wolves training camp. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 27, 2023

As per Charania, Tyrese Martin will get an opportunity to compete for the final Timberwolves roster spot. Tyrese Martin is also eligible for a two-way contract but the Wolves currently have all three of their two-way contract slots filled.

Martin was selected with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Hawks. He signed a standard rookie contract for the 2022-23 season and he appeared in 16 games for the Hawks last season. He averaged 1.3 points per game and 0.8 rebounds with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 14.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Martin spent considerable time with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks G League affiliate. He also suited up for the Hawks during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearing in five games for them.