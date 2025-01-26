It’s not often that an NBA players has a jersey retirement ceremony for two teams, but that’s exactly what happened with Vince Carter this season. Vince Carter had his jersey retired by the Toronto Raptors earlier this year, and this weekend he was scheduled to have the Nets retire his jersey amid their game against the Miami Heat.

Vince Carter was introduced by the Nets’ public address announcer before his jersey retirement ceremony, and he entered the arena to a loud ovation from the Nets faithful.

Carter was originally acquired by the Nets during the 2004-2005 season in a trade with the Raptors that involved Alonzo Mourning, Eric Williams and Aaron Williams being sent to the Raptors. Mourning never suited up for the Raptors, securing a contract buyout and re-joining the Miami Heat.

Carter spent six full seasons with the Raptors after they selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft via a draft day trade with the Golden State Warriors that also involved Antawn Jamison.

During his Raptors days, he was selected to five NBA All-Star appearances and helped lead the franchise to their first ever playoff series during the 1999-2000 season. The following year, Carter helped the Raptors reach the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals where they pushed the Philadelphia 76ers to seven games.

Unfortunately, the remainder of his Raptors tenure was marred by injury, and he was ultimately moved to the Nets.

Carter played four full seasons for the Nets after arriving in December 2004. He was a two-time All-Star and helped lead the Nets to three straight playoff appearances.

Overall, Carter appeared in 374 games for the Nets, averaging 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 44.7 percent shooting from the field, 37 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Carter played a total of 22 seasons in the NBA and also included stints with the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

Dubbed, ‘Half Man-Half Amazing’ due to his insane athleticism, Carter was the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner at All-Star Weekend.