As there have been rumors of Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell wanting to come back to the team next season, he would double down on those sentiments Saturday. After the Nets almost beat the Boston Celtics and pulled off an immaculate upset, Russell would speak about returning to the team, though it may not be his decision.

Russell returned to Brooklyn after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this season and though he's on a team is towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, he wants to return. However, he would tell The New York Post that it might not be in his “control” to do so and also spoke about possibly entering free agency.

“I don’t think it’s in my control, to be honest,” Russell said. “I’ve been on the team before where everybody was free agents, too. So they’ve got the leverage, they’ve got the cards. If they decide to bring me back, cool. If not, we’ll figure it out.”

“Hope? Yeah. (But) I just want to be in the NBA,” Russell continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a free agent. I look back on it, I’ve never been. For me, it’s a weird feeling, but see how it goes. I signed an extension with the Lakers, two years — one-plus-one, player option. I just never hit (free agency). So I’m excited to see.”

D'Angelo Russell has spoken about returning to Nets before

Related Brooklyn Nets NewsArticle continues below
Cam Johnson and D'Angelo Russell on one side with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the other
How Nets nearly pulled off insane 21-point comeback vs. Celtics while shorthanded
Cam Thomas with medical signs and question marks around him
Nets’ Cam Thomas expected to miss remainder of season with hamstring injury
Celtics Nets prediction, NBA odds
Celtics vs. Nets prediction, odds, pick, spread – 3/15/2025
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
John Jones-Imagn Images

Russell has spoken before about being “traumatized” from his experience with the Lakers and seems to enjoy this current stint with the Nets, though winning has come as a luxury. The comments to The New York Post wouldn't even be the first time he's shared his willingness to return as he did the same to HoopsHype on March 11.

“Yeah. Why wouldn’t I? I keep seeing stuff coming out. I’ll tell you. Heck yeah,” Russell said about staying with Brooklyn. “I want to be wherever I’m at. I’m here. I love these guys. I appreciate this, and I would love to be back.”

So far in 23 games played with Brooklyn, he's averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep.