As there have been rumors of Brooklyn Nets star D'Angelo Russell wanting to come back to the team next season, he would double down on those sentiments Saturday. After the Nets almost beat the Boston Celtics and pulled off an immaculate upset, Russell would speak about returning to the team, though it may not be his decision.

Russell returned to Brooklyn after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers this season and though he's on a team is towards the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, he wants to return. However, he would tell The New York Post that it might not be in his “control” to do so and also spoke about possibly entering free agency.

“I don’t think it’s in my control, to be honest,” Russell said. “I’ve been on the team before where everybody was free agents, too. So they’ve got the leverage, they’ve got the cards. If they decide to bring me back, cool. If not, we’ll figure it out.”

“Hope? Yeah. (But) I just want to be in the NBA,” Russell continued. “I don’t think I’ve ever been a free agent. I look back on it, I’ve never been. For me, it’s a weird feeling, but see how it goes. I signed an extension with the Lakers, two years — one-plus-one, player option. I just never hit (free agency). So I’m excited to see.”

D'Angelo Russell has spoken about returning to Nets before

Russell has spoken before about being “traumatized” from his experience with the Lakers and seems to enjoy this current stint with the Nets, though winning has come as a luxury. The comments to The New York Post wouldn't even be the first time he's shared his willingness to return as he did the same to HoopsHype on March 11.

“Yeah. Why wouldn’t I? I keep seeing stuff coming out. I’ll tell you. Heck yeah,” Russell said about staying with Brooklyn. “I want to be wherever I’m at. I’m here. I love these guys. I appreciate this, and I would love to be back.”

So far in 23 games played with Brooklyn, he's averaged 13.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from deep.