A former top Brooklyn Nets assistant is close to getting his first NBA head-coaching position. Jordan Ott is one of two finalists for the Phoenix Suns' vacancy, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Cleveland Cavaliers associate coach Johnnie Bryant joins him in the race for the job.

Ott spent the bulk of his coaching career on the Nets' staff from 2016 to 2022. During that period, he served as an assistant under Kenny Atkinson, Jacque Vaughn and Steve Nash. He left to take a job with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2022 to 2024 before re-joining Atkinson on the Cavaliers' staff this past season.

The Cavaliers had their most successful season since the LeBron James era under the watch of Atkinson, Ott, Bryant and others. They won 64 regular-season games and earned the Eastern Conference's top seed before suffering several injuries and losing to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

The Suns are looking for a new voice to lead their team after an abysmal 36-46 season under Mike Budenholzer. Cleveland's success with Ott and Bryant serving in key roles appears to have caught their attention.

Ott isn't the first Nets assistant to gain notoriety in a recent head-coaching search. Brian Keefe, a Brooklyn assistant from 2021 to 2023, was named head coach of the Washington Wizards this past season. Current Nets assistant Steve Hetzel was also among the top eight candidates for the Suns position, according to Marc Stein.

Ott has ties to Michigan State, where Suns owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory attended. He served as a video coordinator under Tom Izzo from 2008 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Bryant played in college at Utah from 2005 to 2008. He then served as an assistant with the Utah Jazz (2012-2020) and New York Knicks (2021-2024) before joining Atkinson's staff in Cleveland last season.