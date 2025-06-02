As the Phoenix Suns inch closer to naming a new head coach, Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Johnnie Bryant and Jordan Ott have been named the two finalists to succeed Mike Budenholzer, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Both Cavs assistant coaches will meet with the Suns brass and owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan this week before a decision is made.

Several candidates from around the league had been involved in the Suns' coaching search and made it to the second round of interviews. Miami Heat long-time assistant Chris Quinn and Suns assistant David Fizdale were considered favorites alongside Bryant and Ott before this coaching search was narrowed to only two names on Monday.

Superstar guard Devin Booker has been involved in the coaching search and has been giving his feedback to Ishbia throughout the process. The Suns are committed to ensuring Booker's top role with the team for the foreseeable future, which is why he has been heavily linked to who the team's next head coach will be.

This head coach search will also impact Kevin Durant's future with the team. Durant, who was the biggest star talked about in trade rumors before this season's trade deadline, enters the offseason as the focal point of trade talks once more. A decision to hire Bryant or Ott likely signals the end of Durant's time in Phoenix as the two-time Finals MVP enters the final year of his contract.

Bryant, 39, started as a player development assistant with the Utah Jazz in 2014. There, he built a strong connection with All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and played a key role in his early development. He then joined the New York Knicks in 2020 as Tom Thibodeau's associate head coach before reuniting with Mitchell on the Cleveland Cavaliers this past year in the same role for Kenny Atkinson.

Ott spent four seasons as an assistant with the Brooklyn Nets before joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. Last offseason, he too joined Atkinson's staff in Cleveland and played a key role working with the frontcourt talents, specifically Evan Mobley. This season, Mobley became a first-time All-Star and was named the 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Both Bryant and Ott were instrumental in Cleveland's success this season, as the Cavs went on to win 64 games and claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Cavs were the top-rated offensive team and a top-10 defensive team in the NBA.

After failing to make the playoffs with their 36-46 record, Ishbia and the Suns made it a point of emphasis to hire a head coach who comes from a winning background. Due to the success of the Cavaliers this season, it's clear to see why Bryant and Ott stood out in this coaching search.

A final decision will be made by the Suns later in the week after meeting with both candidates for one final time.