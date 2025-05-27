The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their coaching search to eight candidates, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Steve Hetzel is among the finalists. Hetzel is part of a list that includes Cleveland Cavaliers assistants Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney, Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn, New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego and Suns assistant David Fizdale, according to Marc Stein.

Following a letdown 2024-25 campaign during which they finished with the league's 10th-worst record, the Suns are looking for their fourth head coach in four seasons. Mike Budenholzer's inability to keep the team competitive despite healthy seasons from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant was among the NBA's top surprises this season.

Could Hetzel be the coach that finally offers stability in Phoenix long-term?

Nets assistant Steve Hetzel among finalists for Suns head coach position

Many around the league believe the Nets assistant has what it takes to lead an NBA franchise. Hetzel has garnered praise for his work during several stops since entering the NBA in 2009.

After serving as a video coordinator with the San Antonio Spurs and Cleveland Cavaliers, he landed a coaching position with the Detroit Pistons from 2009 to 2013. After spending one season with the Canton Charge, he had stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers before joining Jordi Fernandez in Brooklyn last season.

Hetzel served as the Nets' Summer League head coach last year. He has notable ties to Michigan State, where Suns owner Mat Ishbia and general manager Brian Gregory attended. The assistant coach earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology with a specialization in coaching at the school and served as a student manager under Tom Izzo from 2003 to 2005.

The Suns are expected to narrow down their list to three finalists in the coming weeks.