Michael Porter Jr. dominated the Toronto Raptors with a wild stat line in the Brooklyn Nets' 119-114 loss in their preseason finale on Friday night.

Porter is preparing for his first season with the Nets, moving on from the Denver Nuggets after seven years. They traded him to Brooklyn this past offseason in exchange for Cam Johnson, indicating a change of scenery for the athletic forward.

He didn't disappoint in the team's preseason finale. In 33 minutes of action, Porter finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. He shot 12-of-20 from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

How Michael Porter Jr., Nets played against Raptors

Michael Porter Jr. is showing signs that he is due for a big statistical year with the Nets, as he showed in the preseason finale despite the team's loss to the Raptors.

Brooklyn got off to a slow start, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They gave up 72 points as they trailed by 16 points at halftime. They tried to make a rally as they reduced the deficit in the second half, but they were unable to keep up with Toronto down the stretch.

Ball movement and turnovers played key roles in this matchup. The Raptors constantly created shots, finishing with 37 assists, while limiting their turnovers to 13. It wasn't the same for the Nets, dishing out 28 assists while turning the ball over 23 times.

Four players scored in double-digits on Brooklyn's behalf, including Porter. Ziaire Williams had a solid display off the bench with 20 points, two rebounds and a steal. He shot 8-of-14 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Egor Demin came next with 14 points and five rebounds, while Nic Claxton provided 13 points and 11 rebounds.

With their preseason over, the Nets will gear up for their regular-season opener. They will be on the road, facing the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET.