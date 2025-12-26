The New Orleans Saints and the New York Jets were the only teams without any players selected to the Pro Bowl. It’s the second straight season the two franchises shared the dubious distinction. But the Saints highlighted the gap between the teams with Week 17’s 29-6 demolition of the Jets.

Chris Olave exploited New York’s gutted secondary, racking up 10 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The fourth-year wideout notched his third 1,000-yard receiving season with last Sunday’s performance as he's played a major role in Tyler Shough’s development. He’s now up to five touchdowns since the rookie QB took over as New Orleans’ starter in Week 9.

But Olave’s availability is in question for Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans. After starting the week as a full practice participant, the veteran WR was downgraded on the injury report, per Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky. Olave was listed as limited for Friday’s practice and he’s officially questionable for Week 17 with a back injury.

Chris Olave is questionable for the Saints on Sunday

Olave has battled back problems over the course of the season. He was downgraded on the injury report prior to Week 13 with back spasms. However, he was ultimately able to play through the ailment. The Saints hope he can do the same when the team faces Tennessee on Sunday. But his status for the matchup may not be known until just before kickoff.

Olave has bounced back this season after an injury-marred 2024 campaign. The Saints wideout suffered two brutal concussions that made him consider retiring from football. Olave was sidelined for nine contests last year but he’s suited up for every game so far in 2025.

Despite working with two inexperienced quarterbacks, Olave is in the midst of his most productive season. He’s already set new career-high marks for receptions (92) and touchdowns (8) while posting 1,044 receiving yards.

Olave is the most obvious Saints Pro Bowl snub. But playing in the NFC hurt his chances. If he posted the same stats in the AFC, he’d almost certainly receive a Pro Bowl nod. Olave’s 92/1,044/8 line tops Zay Flowers’ 78/1,043/2 effort through 15 games. And Flowers was selected to his second Pro Bowl this season.

The Saints are using the remainder of the year to evaluate Shough. The team has played well with the first-year passer under center. After a 2-10 start, New Orleans has won three straight games.