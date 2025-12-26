The Las Vegas Raiders’ season took another sharp turn as Pete Carroll addressed Maxx Crosby leaving the facility ahead of Week 17 vs. the New York Giants. At 2–13, the Raiders have little left in the standings, yet the emotions inside the building remain real. In fact, those emotions spiked after Crosby was ruled out with a knee injury. From there, speaking with ESPN’s Ryan McFadden, Carroll walked through the conversation that led to Crosby leaving.

Carroll said, “After an evaluation we did on Monday or Tuesday, it just looks too bad. And so, he didn't take the news like that, and I didn't want to take the news like that. …He was talking about ‘I like to get out of here.’ And I said, ‘yeah, get out of here.’” Afterward, the Raiders coach made it clear he understood the reaction.

Furthermore, Carroll added, “We've been talking about this for a couple of days. This didn't just spring on him. It was exactly like you would think he would do, and he should do, and I agree with him 1,000% on how he responded, and I responded the same way, and I get it.”

Finally, Pete Carroll also told McFadden that he does not expect the decision to impact their relationship and said he spoke with Crosby four times today. That communication, he stressed, matters.

What it means now and what comes next for the Raiders

Maxx Crosby has been ruled out for Week 17 against the Giants with his knee injury after battling through it all season. As a result, the team opted for protection. Crosby still wanted to play. Those viewpoints clashed quickly. Emotions followed even faster.

From the organization’s side, the Raiders understand risk and long-term value. By contrast, Crosby lives the day-to-day reality inside the locker room. Both can be true at once.

He will miss Week 17 and his Week 18 is uncertain. The offseason waits in the background. So now, the real question hangs over everything: how do Maxx Crosby and the Raiders move forward from here — together?