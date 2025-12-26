The Baltimore Orioles sit at a crossroads. Despite investing in their pitching rotation this offseason with Shane Baz and Ryan Helsley, they should still be in search of an elite rotational arm heading into 2026. The Winter Meetings in Orlando have illuminated one undeniable truth: the Orioles need an ace-caliber pitcher, and MacKenzie Gore of the Washington Nationals represents the perfect fit to complete their roster and push them over the top in what promises to be a competitive AL East.

Gore, a left-handed starter who finished the 2025 season with 185 strikeouts despite a 5-15 record, possesses the stuff and pedigree that playoff teams crave. While his win-loss record raises eyebrows, his underlying metrics tell a different story — a pitcher capable of dominating lineups on any given evening. The 26-year-old former top prospect has matured into the player the Nationals drafted, and the Orioles have the organizational depth to construct a compelling offer that addresses Washington's rebuilding timeline.

Why MacKenzie Gore Is the Answer

Gore's talent is undeniable. His plus fastball, devastating slider, and improving changeup form a three-pitch arsenal that plays at the highest level. In 2025, he led the National League in strikeouts per nine innings and maintained a 4.17 ERA despite receiving inconsistent run support and pitching for a struggling Nationals lineup. The Orioles, with a nucleus of competitive talent in their core, can provide Gore the environment he needs to thrive — a strong defense, offensive production, and a bullpen that can protect leads in high-leverage situations.

The Nationals, meanwhile, find themselves in a rebuild that could extend another 3-5 years. Trading Gore now, while his value remains high due to his age and control through 2026, allows Washington to accelerate the return on their prospects and young talent. It's a win-win negotiation, and the Orioles have the ammunition to make it happen.

The Trade Offer

The Orioles must present this package to the Nationals:

Orioles Receive:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

Nationals Receive:

1B Coby Mayo

C Ike Irish

LHP Luis De Leon

This proposal carries significant weight. Coby Mayo, who made some improvements in his second stint in the majors, batting .217 in his Major League debut, remains a high-ceiling prospect with plus-plus raw power and a career .926 OPS in Triple-A. Scouts maintain belief in his ability to become a .280+ hitter with 25-home run potential once he adjusts to major league velocity. At 24 years old, he still possesses considerable upside.

Ike Irish, the Orioles' first-round selection in the 2025 draft out of Auburn, is a switch-hitting catcher with an advanced offensive skill set and a legitimate path to an above-average hitter in the majors. His .350 career average at Auburn and impressive wood bat track record suggest he can be more than a prospect—he can be a future everyday contributor.

Luis De Leon, the resurgent 22-year-old lefty, has rebounded from a devastating 2024 season with a stellar 3.30 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 87.1 innings across the minor leagues. His dominance against left-handed hitters and improved command make him a legitimate starter profile who is trending upward heading into 2026.

The Orioles must pull the trigger on this deal. Gore gives them the ace they've desperately needed, and Baltimore's competitive window is now.