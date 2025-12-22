The Denver Broncos stumbled bad in the race to AFC home field advantage in the NFL Playoffs. They took a brutal 34-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with Travon Walker leading the defensive charge. Star Broncos defender Nik Bonitto, meanwhile, admitted flaws when facing Trevor Lawrence.

He blamed himself for “T-Law” breaking off a dominating day at Empower Field.

Lawrence went 23-of-36 for 279 yards and tossed three touchdowns. He delivered those numbers despite taking five sacks.

Bonitto, though, got asked via Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette if Lawrence still had too much time to throw.

“Yeah, he did,” Bonitto shared. “That’s really on me. Nobody else but me.”

Another words, the Broncos' top pass rusher blames himself for the loss.

Was Nik Bonitto a non-factor during Broncos vs. Jaguars?

The 26-year-old entered the game with 12.5 sacks. He watched John Franklin-Myers lead the pass rush with two sacks of Lawrence.

Again, Bonitto handed himself harsh critique — even saying “I played a– today.”

"I played ass today." Nik Bonitto after the Broncos' loss to the Jags ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KQtWklcsem — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) December 22, 2025

The former Oklahoma Sooner now has this alarming stat attached to him: Zero sacks against three aspiring playoff teams Denver faced. That now includes Sunday's opponent.

He admitted his mistakes, while adding Denver isn't playing to its standards as of late.

“We haven’t played our type of ball since the bye week, I feel like. We have to be better,” Bonitto said postgame. “I don’t think I played to my standard. I can play much better.”

Denver controls its own destiny in the pursuit of the AFC's top seed. But now got the Jaguars breathing down their neck. Even Liam Coen trolled the Broncos with his “small market win” claim afterwards.