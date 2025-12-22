The Boston Red Sox were expected to go big-name hunting this offseason, and on Sunday, they pulled off a trade for veteran slugger Willson Contreras. Contreras did have 20 home runs and 80 runs batted in on an OPS of .791, and he's bringing in more leadership and power production for a Red Sox team that's looking to get over the hump.

Contreras, however, was not exactly the kind of slugger the Red Sox were rumored to be in search of earlier in the offseason. They were reportedly in on trade talks for a star in the middle of the infield, with Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte being among Boston's trade targets.

However, taking on $33.5 million of the remaining money on Contreras' deal appears to have taken the Red Sox out of the running for Marte, as per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Red Sox, who will be responsible for $33.5 million of the $41.5 million owed to Willson Contreras, are now expected to end trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2B Ketel Marte,” Nightengale wrote.

Considering the team's other infield needs, one would think that Boston is not yet done making moves. Alex Bregman is a candidate to re-sign with the team; if he doesn't, perhaps Boston would want to revisit their interest in Marte or any similar player.

Will Red Sox cheap out?

It is very concerning for Red Sox fans that the addition of Contreras appears to be limiting Boston's options from here on out. Contreras has been a consistent slugger, but if acquiring him meant being unable to upgrade on the other areas of the roster, then that may not have been the best decision.

It's also interesting that Boston went for Contreras instead of another St. Louis Cardinals player in Brendan Donovan, someone they reportedly held interest in.