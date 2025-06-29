A consistent theme emerged from the Brooklyn Nets' 2025 NBA Draft. Aside from the historic volume of picks, the team targeted ball-handlers known for their playmaking ability. The Nets' lone deviation from that philosophy came at the No. 22 pick, where they selected North Carolina wing Drake Powell.

Powell has arguably the best athletic profile of this year's class. The 19-year-old measured 6-foot-5.25 barefoot with a 7-foot wingspan and weighed 205 pounds. He recorded a 43-inch max vertical leap, the highest at this year's combine and the 14th-highest in combine history. Furthermore, he has elite straight-line speed and agility. Of the 73 players who tested at the combine, he ranked seventh in the shuttle run, eighth in the three-quarter court sprint, and 10th in the lane agility test.

Those athletic gifts and a high motor made Powell a defensive force during his lone college season.

Nets add an elite athlete on the wing with No. 19 pick Drake Powell

Drake Powell moves incredibly well laterally, using his length and strong frame to pressure opposing ball handlers while guarding across multiple positions. The North Carolina native was equally effective off the ball, shrinking driving and passing lanes while giving second and third efforts to blow up offensive sets.

The concerns about Powell's game arise on the other end. While there are questions about his shooting mechanics, he shot 38 percent from three on 2.6 attempts per game. However, he was very limited outside of his spot-up shooting with the Tar Heels.

Powell isn't an advanced ball handler, which limits him as a threat in the pick-and-roll or isolation. He posted a 13.8 usage rate last season, the lowest among North Carolina's nine rotation players. No wing has ever been drafted with a usage rate that low during his pre-draft season, according to the Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

There is a poor track record of low-usage college players translating at the next level. Jon Diebler, A.J. Griffin, Dalen Terry, Johnny Furphy, Andre Jackson Jr., Caleb Houston, DeAndre Liggins, Ryan Dunn, Josh Primo and Chris Livingston are the only prospects since 2008 to be drafted with a usage rate below 17.0.

Yet, Powell has some redeeming offensive qualities that should give him an NBA role. He was efficient on his jump shots and showed solid awareness as a cutter. In addition, he's a relatively high-feel passer, consistently making correct reads and delivering passes on target. If his jump shot remains consistent and he can develop his handle, he could be an intriguing upside bet.

Jordi Fernandez has also made it clear he wants the Nets to play in transition at a high rate. Powell's athletic abilities should enable him to excel in that area.

While he's not a lead ball-handler and playmaker, Powell fits another theme of Brooklyn's draft: betting on players with high pedigree. The Nets' first two selections, Egor Demin and Nolan Traore, were projected top-10 picks at this time last year. Many considered Powell a lottery talent as a five-star recruit and the No. 2-ranked small forward in the Class of 2024.

Ultimately, if Powell's outside shooting continues to develop, he checks all the boxes to be a productive three-and-D wing. His ceiling will hinge on Brooklyn's ability to unlock the on-ball skills that made him one of the nation's top recruits.

Grade: B+