The New England Patriots took the first hit on SNF when running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out of the Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a head injury. The night only grew heavier from there. Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas later exited with a hamstring injury and was ruled questionable to return, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Article Continues Below

In a primetime game already defined by physical play, the injuries began to reshape the flow. Across the field, the Ravens faced their own setback when Lamar Jackson left earlier with a back injury, adding tension to an already volatile night. For the Patriots, losing both Henderson and Douglas narrowed the offense and forced immediate adjustments.

This article will be updated.