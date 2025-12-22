Liam Coen took a direct shot at Sean Payton's remarks following the Jacksonville Jaguars' 34-20 upset win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

It was a big showdown between the two teams going into Week 16. Denver controlled the top spot of the AFC as Jacksonville needed a win to maintain control within the top four of the conference.

Payton talked about the Broncos' preparation for the Jaguars earlier this week, which is where he garnered many reactions for how he described his opponent.

“It’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team,” Payton said.

Coen certainly took notice of the remark, leading Jacksonville to an excellent road win over one of the best defensive units in the league. He reflected on the win after the game as he made a direct reference to Payton's statement, per reporter Michael DiRocco.

“Grateful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done,” Coen said.

How Liam Coen, Jaguars performed against Broncos

It is a signature road win for Liam Coen and the Jaguars to get over the Broncos, making their case as a serious playoff contender.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the course of the first half, seeing Jacksonville take a 17-10 lead at halftime. They maintained control over the game by winning 17-10 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Trevor Lawrence delivered one of his best performances of the season, leading the Jaguars to a successful victory. He completed 23 passes out of 36 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns while adding six rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Travis Etienne Jr. delivered a solid outing within the offense, having 16 carries for 50 yards while making four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. Parker Washington led the receiving attack with six receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown. Jakobi Meyers came next with four catches for 45 yards, while Brenton Strange caught five passes for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville improved to an 11-4 record on the season, holding the top spot in the AFC South Division standings. They are above the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers while trailing the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

Rolling with six consecutive wins, the Jaguars will look forward to their next matchup. They will be on the road when they face the Colts on Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET.