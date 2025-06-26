The Charlotte Hornets scooped up former Duke freshman Kon Knueppel with the fourth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in the first round.

Regarded as the best set shooter in the draft, the Hornets add some much-needed shooting to their young core after shooting 33.9% from 3-point range in 2024-25, which was 28th in the NBA. He drained 41% of his shots from deep back at Duke and shouldn't have a problem finding looks while playing alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Every team needs shooting, and he'll have to carve out a role alongside the rest of the young core.

Knueppel's can knockdown shots, but creating those shots will be the real challenge. Creating off the dribble isn't exactly a strong suit. He might have been able to get by in college with his size and quickness, but it'll be interesting to see how some of those skills translate to the pros. This is the 3-point era, but set shooters who are one-dimensional and don't have sustainable roles in the NBA.

Thankfully, Knueppel has the shiftiness to his game to figure out how to use his body and how to overcome tough defenses. Plus, he won't have to worry about many situations where he has to create for himself, as Ball is the offensive maestro who will control the pace of the game for the Hornets. Knueppel's job has the potential to be one of the easiest among his fellow rookies.

Kon Knueppel Draft grade: C+

Article Continues Below

How Kon Knueppel fits with the Hornets' core

Knueppel will slide right into that two-guard spot, but coming off the bench. That second unit could use someone to stretch the floor while operating alongside Tre Mann in the backcourt. The rest of the roster will fill out, and other wing depth could eventually be added. Only time will tell how he operates on and off the ball.

For the long-term picture, Kon Knueppel needs to develop into an elite 3-point shooter while also being able to create for others as a playmaker. He's shown flashes of taking over the offense while at Duke with Cooper Flagg on the floor in spurts. As Charlotte continues to build their core out, they're going to need more guys who can create for themselves and others. That's how players who are labeled just “shooters” earn their keep in the NBA.

The Hornets are off to a solid start to their offseason after adding some young talent to their core group.