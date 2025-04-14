After suffering a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist back in January, Brandon Miller was ruled out for the season. Fortunately for Miller and the Charlotte Hornets, Miller gave some promising updates on his status heading into the offseason during the exit interviews.

Brandon Miller provides a much-needed update on his wrist

Miller addressed the media after being asked how the process was coming after the injury.

“I don't know when I'll be back fully. Probably a few months,” Miller said. “Right now we're just taking everything slow, not trying to rush anything back. Right now we're working on range in motion. I think that's the most important part right now. I can't shoot, can't do nothing. Taking the small steps until we get back playing.”

It's also important to note that Miller was not in a cast but in a brace during the exit interviews. It sounds like it'll be a slow process, but he can afford to take his time. Missing the playoffs isn't ideal for the team, but there's no rush to get him back. Miller could let it heal and take the duration of the offseason to recover.

Hornets' Brandon Miller reacts to his first major injury

Miller kept it real about his wrist injury and what it did for him.

“This is my first injury that I had to have surgery on. Hopefully, it's my last. It's a crazy process,” Miller said. “Sitting out every game, being a voice on the bench everyone listens to. It's not too bad. You have days when it's fun and days when it's not. I just tried to bring positivity to the group every day.”

For most of his basketball life, Miller has been durable enough to avoid major injuries. Even in the first season of his career, Miller played in 74 games, finishing behind Victor Wembanyama in the Rookie of the Year voting. It's unfortunate he only played in 27 games in year two, but it seems he's made the most of his injury.

Brandon Miller shares what he's learned from being sidelined

Brandon Miller explains what he's done since the injury.

“A lot of film. Sitting down before every game with Taj (Gibson) or one of the younger players just to give them some tendencies of whoever we're playing,” Miller said.

The game seems to have slowed down a little bit from the sidelines for Miller. A trait like that should translate well to playing back at full speed with the Hornets next season