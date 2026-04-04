Before the calendar flipped to 2026, the Charlotte Hornets were 11 games below .500 (11-22). On the 21st of January, the Hornets still did not look like they were about to turn things around; a 94-87 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers sent them down to 16-28 on the season. But since then, the Hornets have gone 26-8, and they secured a winning record on the season on Friday night with a 129-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

The 2025-26 Hornets' identity revolves around beating their opponents to a pulp; Charlotte is outscoring their opponents by an average of over 18 points per victory. That just shows how incredible their in-season turnaround has been, and head coach Charles Lee couldn't be any prouder of his guys — especially with an outright playoff spot still within reach (1.5 games back of the Philadelphia 76ers) with four games to go.

“Really happy with that accomplishment. We'll sit back and talk about it at the end of the season. Right now, this is still a group that's getting better, that's focused on trying to do so much more. The group is hungry. I'm hungry,” Lee said, via Hornets Reddit on X (formerly Twitter).

🎙️ Charles Lee on clinching a winning season: "Really happy with that accomplishment. We'll sit back and talk about it at the end of the season. Right now, this is still a group that's getting better, that's focused on trying to do so much more. The group is hungry. I'm hungry." pic.twitter.com/1ZP6UB1Xkk — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) April 4, 2026

Indeed, this young Hornets team seems to be built for the moment, and with fearless competitors like LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller leading the way, the future is blindingly bright for this team.

Hornets face ridiculously difficult stretch to end 2025-26 season

At this point, the Hornets' hopes of making it to the playoffs outright are looking dim. While they've been one of the best teams since the start of the new year, they are slated to end the season with games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks — all of which have already secured their spots in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

This upcoming stretch will be a good test for this Hornets team, as they can measure themselves up against some of the best the league has to offer.