Charlotte Hornets continued their dominant stretch Tuesday night with a 117-90 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, becoming the only team in the NBA this season to record five consecutive wins by at least 15 points.

According to ClutchPoints, Charlotte’s latest blowout extended a remarkable streak of decisive victories during its recent surge. The Hornets have defeated five straight opponents by double-digit margins of at least 15 points, a feat no other team in the league has achieved during the 2025-26 season.

The run includes a 27-point victory over the Mavericks, along with wins of 16 points against the Portland Trail Blazers, 24 points over the Indiana Pacers, 32 points against the Chicago Bulls and a 17-point win against the Washington Wizards.

Charlotte’s recent success marks a dramatic turnaround from earlier in the season. The Hornets were 13-25 after a narrow 114-112 loss to Indiana on Jan. 8, a point that appeared to serve as a turning point for the team.

Since that defeat, Charlotte has surged up the standings, improving to 31-31 and climbing to ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The climb back to the .500 mark represents the franchise’s first return to an even record since the opening week of the season, when the Hornets started 2-2 before a 144-117 loss to the Miami Heat on Oct. 28.

The Hornets have won 5 straight games by 15+ points 🐝 +27 vs. Mavs

+16 vs. Trail Blazers

+24 vs. Pacers

+32 vs. Bulls

+17 vs. Wizards They're the only team in the NBA this season to accomplish this feat. pic.twitter.com/z9ssRCFDOL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 4, 2026

Hornets look to extend dominant streak against Celtics

Article Continues Below

The recent streak has been fueled by strong defense and balanced scoring, allowing Charlotte to consistently separate from opponents early and maintain control through the second half of games. The Hornets’ ability to produce multiple convincing victories in succession has positioned them as one of the league’s hottest teams entering the final stretch of the regular season.

Charlotte will attempt to extend its momentum Wednesday night when it travels to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Boston enters the matchup with its own momentum. The Celtics (41-20) have won three straight games, including a 108-81 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night in the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo from a prolonged calf injury.

With both teams riding winning streaks, Wednesday’s contest will offer Charlotte another opportunity to extend its historic run of dominant victories while continuing its push up the Eastern Conference standings.