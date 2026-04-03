Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel had a memorable evening on Thursday, as he set the new team record for most three-pointers in a season in their win over the Phoenix Suns, 127-106, at Spectrum Center.

Knueppel made four three-pointers to increase his total to 261, beating the previous record of Hornets legend Kemba Walker, who had 260 three-pointers in the 2018-2019 season.

In the postgame conference, the 20-year-old shooter revealed that Walker talked to him before facing the Suns.

“He told me before the game, he was like, ‘Man, let's go get this one tonight!'” shared Knueppel, who only shot 1-of-9 from long range in their previous two outings.

He had 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, three rebounds, and two assists versus Phoenix.

He admitted that he did not play well in the offseason. But eventually, he found his groove and felt that he “belonged” on the Hornets.

“I felt good about how we play together, and so I thought I'd have an opportunity to really contribute this year, and maybe I've surpassed my expectations for myself a little bit,” said Knueppel.

🎙️ Kon Knueppel on his conversation with Kemba Walker before breaking his record: "He told me before the game, he was like, 'Man, let's go get this one tonight!' because in the previous two games I had only one three combined…" 👌 🎙️ On his preseason doubts and how quickly he… pic.twitter.com/CqD6TfHlHF — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) April 3, 2026

The No. 4 pick out of Duke leads the NBA in three-pointers made. Trailing him are Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, teammate LaMelo Ball, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, and Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Last month, Knueppel set the league record for most three-pointers by a rookie, beating Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray.

He has been a huge factor in Charlotte's impressive turnaround, as the team is on pace to end its nine-year postseason drought.

The Hornets, whom Coby White declared as “dangerous,” claimed their 7th win in nine games and improved to 41-36. They climbed to the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.