What the New York Knicks needed after three straight defeats over the past few days were games against two losing teams in the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls just to get themselves back on track. Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks handled the Bulls rather handily in a 136-96 victory, with OG Anunoby being the star of the show with his 31-point night.

But again, Knicks head coach Mike Brown knows that Anunoby's contributions go way beyond the box score, and he called on voters to make sure that the 28-year-old forward is on their NBA All-Defensive Team ballots. He was even shocked to know that Anunoby had only made the All-Defensive Team once in his career.

“I'm lost. He has one? I don't follow. He has one second team in his career? That's bulls**t. I can say that with a straight face because he's a great defender. He does a lot of different things that people don't see on that end of the floor. His versatility is off the charts. You can do a lot of things with your defense because of him. In my opinion, he deserves first team All-Defense this year. Hopefully the powers that be will see it that way too,” Brown said, via SNY's Knicks Videos.

Mike Brown learns that OG Anunoby has only made one all-defensive team in his career: "That's bulls–t." Later: "Sorry about that to all the kids out there" 😂 pic.twitter.com/WkFkGdlmwG — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 4, 2026

Knicks' OG Anunoby backs himself in All-Defense bid

Anunoby put up a two-way masterclass, and while he's more renowned for being an excellent defender, when he catches fire, he becomes ridiculously difficult to stop as well. He made nine of his 15 field-goal attempts on the night, with seven of those makes coming from deep, and he was a ridiculous plus-32 in their win over the Bulls.

But at the end of the day, he makes his bread on the defensive end, and he wants to be rewarded as such.

“That's definitely a goal of mine coming into the season, especially defensively, being on the first team or second team, hopefully first,” Anunoby told reporters after the game.