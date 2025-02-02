The Charlotte Hornets' season took another hit as they lost guard Josh Okogie to a left hamstring strain during their 104-112 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The team, already without LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Grant Williams, just can't catch a break with injuries.

On Saturday, the team confirmed Okogie's hamstring injury and said he will be re-evaluated in three weeks. He’ll miss a lot of games, starting with Saturday’s match against the Denver Nuggets.

“Additional evaluation on forward Josh Okogie’s left hamstring revealed a left hamstring strain. Okogie is listed as out tonight against the Denver Nuggets and will be reevaluated in three weeks,” Hornets said in a statement.

Okogie, who’s been essential to the team’s defense, hurt himself during the third quarter. After stealing the ball from James Harden, he tried to make a fast break but seemed to pull his hamstring. Even though he looked like he was in pain, he still managed to finish the layup and get a foul shot. He left right after making the free throw.

Before getting hurt, Okogie had played 14 minutes, scoring eight points, getting three steals, two blocks, and going 3 for 7 from the field. His defense had helped keep the Hornets close, with the team trailing by just six points (76-70) when he went out. But without him, the offense couldn't keep up. Despite a late push from Miles Bridges, Moussa Diabate, and Vasilije Micic, the Hornets were unable to win.

Since being traded from the Phoenix Suns on January 15, Okogie has averaged 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.7 steals in 21.3 minutes per game. With Okogie out, the Hornets will need more from Josh Green, Nick Smith Jr., and DaQuan Jeffries to help fill the gap on defense.

The Hornets face the Denver Nuggets (29-19) on Saturday, who are ranked 4th in the Western Conference. Charlotte hasn’t beaten Denver since 2021, and with so many players out, it’s hard to see how they’ll turn that record around.