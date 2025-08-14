The Seattle Mariners are contenders for the World Series, currently sitting just one game behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Mariners' division title hopes will rely on certain things going well, as they look to surpass the Astros. Notably, they win the AL West if they can do the little things that helped put them in a position to contend. The Mariners-Astros rivalry will see one more battle in September, and it could determine everything.

The Mariners recently had a great 10-game stretch, which has helped them climb back into the AL West race after struggling at certain parts of the season. Currently, Seattle has +150 odds to win the AL West. There is certainly a chance for the M's to pull off the division title win. However, there are a few things they need to do.

Seattle has achieved a lot of success this season due to several factors. Yet, if they cannot sustain that, their journey to the playoffs will be tougher. Here is what the M's need to do if they wish to win the AL West:

Mariners' division title hopes rely on power

The Mariners have some power, and that has certainly been evident this season. Remarkably, Cal Raleigh has emerged, batting .243 while clobbering 45 home runs, driving in 98 runners, and scoring 78 runs. Randy Arozarena has also been hot, batting .248 with 23 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 70 runs. Additionally, Julio Rodriguez has been solid, hitting .258 with 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 79 runs.

In addition to these three, the M's also have Eugenio Suarez, who has hit .234 with 37 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 70 runs for both the M's and Arizona Diamondbacks. Now, there is a golden opportunity for these four big bats to continue slugging the baseball. Can they sustain it?

The M's currently rank fourth in baseball in home runs and 11th in slugging percentage. Alarmingly, the team also strikes out a lot. Cal Raleigh is a major example. While his numbers are off the charts in hitting, according to Baseball Savant, he also whiffs a lot. Rodriguez, Arozarena, and Suarez have similar issues. While they are hot right now, they must avoid chasing bad pitches.

The defense continues to make plays

The Mariners' defense has made some plays, and it is another weapon they have added to their arsenal. Amazingly, they are fifth in fielding percentage. That means they are doing a great job of getting hitters out. Yes, they have an elite pitching staff, with a starting rotation and a bullpen that have been in the top 10.

In addition to his elite hitting, Raleigh has been great in the field. So far, he has just three errors and has already won the 2024 Gold Glove and the Platinum Glove. Rodriguez has also been elite in the outfield, showing an amazing ability to contain fly balls, line drives, and anything else that is hard hit in his direction.

Pitching and defense win championships. If the M's can continue to defend well, they certainly have a chance to win the AL West and surpass the Astros.

Randy Arozarena stays hot

Arozarena has been hot with the bat and has also demonstrated his ability on the basepaths. Now, the trick is to keep it up. The metrics say that his barrel and hard-hit percentage are elite. However, like many of his teammates, he whiffs a lot and strikes out.

When the M's traded for Arozarena last season, they expected to get a power bat. That is not what happened. Instead, he went cold down the stretch. Arozarena has been great against the Astros, batting .316 with one home run, two RBIs, and six runs against them this season. Significantly, he had a grand slam against them in July.

The M's will have a three-game series against the Astros in September. When they visit Daikin Park, they need Arozarena to supply the power. The month of September will provide the M's and Arozarena with plenty of good opportunities, as they are playing six teams that are currently out of the playoff race. Also, they will end the regular season against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

With more power in the lineup, there is less pressure on Arozarena to do it all. Still, the Mariners' division title hopes will strongly depend on how they handle the rest of their schedule and whether their hitters can continue to produce. It could be the difference between opening up the playoffs against the New York Yankees or facing the Boston Red Sox. Either way, a division title gives them a better chance at a World Series title.