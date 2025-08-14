The Oklahoma Sooners are preparing for an important 2025 season under head coach Brent Venables. When it comes to their offense, it can be as good as their health, especially for wide receiver Deion Burks.

Burks was absent for most of the 2024 campaign with the Sooners. Of the 13 games the team played, he only started in five of them due to a soft tissue injury. In the chances he got, he made 31 catches for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Burks reflected on the challenges he went through that season during a press conference interview on Thursday, per Sports Illustrated. He understands how crucial it will be for him to take care of his body while making sure he can produce for his squad throughout this year.

“A lot of challenges I looked at as, I’ve got to take care of my body better,” Burks said. “I can’t just… go out there and think I can just run like a machine. Maybe take my process more seriously and take care of my body.”

What's next for Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Oklahoma's Deion Burks reacts after the University of Oklahoma Sooners Crimson Combine at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April, 12, 2025.
SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's logical for Deion Burks to think that way, considering his injury woes limited both his availability and the Oklahoma Sooners' offensive production.

When he was healthy throughout 2023, he made 47 catches for 629 yards and seven touchdowns. It was during his final year with the Purdue Boilermakers before transferring to Oklahoma, making his presence in the Sooners' receiving corps important.

Oklahoma had a mixed performance in 2024, especially with it being their first year as a member of the Southeastern Conference. They finished with a 6-7 overall record, going 2-6 in conference play. The Sooners ranked fourth-to-last in the standings but still secured bowl eligibility with six wins, losing 21-20 to the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Oklahoma will look forward to having a resurgence this upcoming season, hoping for a return to the 10 wins they got in 2023. Their season-opener will be at home, hosting FCS opponent Illinois State on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. ET.

