The Charlotte Hornets have been hit with major injury woes this season. During their last game against the Dallas Mavericks, seven players were sidelined due to injury including star guard LaMelo Ball. Ball has been dealing with an ankle injury this season. Amid the rising number of injuries, the Hornets made a recent roster move with the signing of Malachi Flynn on a 10-day contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Although the Hornets currently have 15 standard contracts on their roster already, due to the number of unavailable players, they were able to sign Malachi Flynn to a 10-day contract and technically bring the number of players they have to 16, as well as three two-way contracts.

Flynn joins the Hornets after beginning this season in the G League with the Austin Spurs. He was signed by the San Antonio Spurs during training camp, but was cut before the start of the regular season.

Flynn is a four-year NBA veteran who began his career with the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors selected him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Flynn played a little over three seasons for the Raptors before they traded him to the New York Knicks in December of last season.

The Knicks then traded him to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline where he finished out the 2023-24 season. Flynn dropped a career-high 50 points last year against the Atlanta Hawks near the tail end of the regular season.

Overall, Flynn has appeared in 213 NBA games across four seasons. He holds career averages of 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 38.7 percent shooting from the field, 33.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Flynn appeared in 18 games, including 16 starts, in a little over 31 minutes for the Austin Spurs during the G League’s regular season portion of the schedule. He had been averaging 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals.