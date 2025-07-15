Shooting guard Josh Okogie was officially let go by the Charlotte Hornets just hours before his $7.75 million salary for the 2025-26 season was about to become fully guaranteed, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

The Hornets had previously pushed back the guaranteed date past June 30 to look into possible trade options. President of basketball operations Jeff Peterson's failed efforts to find a trade led Charlotte to part ways with the Georgia Tech product.

Okogie joined the Hornets midway through last season in a trade that sent center Nick Richards to the Phoenix Suns. He played in 16 games for Charlotte, starting six, and averaged 8.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. Even though his time with the team was short, he showcased flashes of the defensive prowess that has characterized his NBA career.

Although he had limited playing time, Okogie proved he was a good bench player. During his time with Charlotte, he shot 45% on two-point shots and 32% from 3 while contributing on defense and rebounding. Okogie is a Georgia Tech graduate, and he is well-known for his ability to play defense, which is underscored by his mattress-maxing 7-foot wingspan at 6-foot-4.

Article Continues Below

Before joining Charlotte, Okogie played for the Suns, where he had his standout season in 2023-24. That year, he appeared in 72 games, averaging 7.3 points and hitting 33.5% of his 3-point attempts. He built on that success last season, reaching a career-high 34.8% from long range.

Okogie was selected 20th overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018 NBA Draft. After spending four seasons with the Timberwolves, he joined the Phoenix Suns in 2022. Throughout his career, he was a fierce defensive energy and high-effort teammate on every team, but his scoring has been inconsistent.

Now, a free agent with nothing holding him back, Okogie is ready to sign with a team that wants him. While his offensive skills do not pop out, his good defense will catch the eyes of teams while putting together their rosters for the 2025-26 season.

More Charlotte Hornets News
PUMA MB.05, LaMelo Ball, PUMA Basketball, PUMA MB.05 release
LaMelo Ball unveils newest signature shoe, the PUMA MB.05Dominik Zawartko ·
Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) collides with Philadelphia 76ers forward Hunter Sallis (45) in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center.
Biggest Charlotte Hornets overreactions from 2025 NBA Summer LeagueRohan Brahmbhatt ·
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee talks with guard LaMelo Ball (1) during a time out in the fourth quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Hornets add forward with Charles Lee ties on 2-way contractPaolo Mariano ·
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) signals for his three point shot against the New York Knicks during the second half at Spectrum Center.
LaMelo Ball gets major advice from Baron DavisDavid Yapkowitz ·
McDonald's All American East forward Liam McNeeley speaks during a press conference at JW Marriott Houston by The Galleria.
Liam McNeeley shines in Hornets’ first Summer League gameJerry Donatien ·
Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee directs his team against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Spectrum Center.
Charlotte Hornets’ biggest mistake in 2025 NBA free agencyRohan Brahmbhatt ·