Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball made franchise history in Friday’s 145-134 win against the San Antonio Spurs. While some question Ball’s long-term future with the Hornets, LaMelo’s impressive performance against the Spurs is one of his best in the 2024-25 regular season. It extended beyond his scoring prowess. Averaging 25.6 points, including 3.9 threes per game, the Hornets’ starting guard also delivered in assists.

Ball became the first player in franchise history to record 15+ assists and seven+ threes in a single game. He finished with 27 points on 9-of-13 attempts, including 7-of-11 from deep, and 15 assists, making Hornets history, per StatMuse.

LaMelo Ball vs Spurs: 27 PTS (29 MIN)

15 AST

9-13 FG

7-11 3P

LaMelo Ball vs Spurs: 27 PTS (29 MIN)
15 AST
9-13 FG
7-11 3P
+27 The first player in franchise history with 15+ assists and 7+ threes in a game.

Ball also finished with three rebounds and one steal in Charlotte's win. His 27 points led seven Hornets players in double figures, including Nick Smith Jr.’s 26 points off the bench, Miles Bridges’ 21 points, and Josh Green’s 20 points as Charlotte’s entire starting lineup scored in double-digits.

The Hornets scored 37 and 44 points in the opening quarters. Then, after halftime, they tacked on 40 third-quarter points that kept the Spurs at bay despite their 39-point fourth quarter, as Charlotte cruised to an 11-point victory.

Report: Hornets hold ‘no interest’ in trading LaMelo Ball

After the Hornets’ Mark Williams trade to the Lakers collapsed, many anticipated a potential LaMelo Ball trade during this upcoming offseason. However, Ball will be entering his sixth NBA season with the Hornets in 2025-26. At 23, the Hornets will likely want to see the next step in LaMelo’s maturation process.

Despite Williams’ collapsed deal, sources say the Hornets have no plans on moving on from Ball, per ESPN’s Tim Bomtemps.

“That [raised] the obvious question: What about LaMelo Ball?” Bontemps said. “Sources said the Hornets have no interest in moving on from their star guard.”

Still, trading Ball this summer could be in the best interest of Ball’s success, per NBA insider Michael Sotto.

“If you were willing to part with Mark Williams, who’s 23 and pretty good. The next logical thing is you’ve got to look at LaMelo Ball, who’s on a max contract,” Sotto said. “They’re (the Hornets) obviously not winning in the foreseeable future. And for LaMelo, he wants to win. How much longer? This is now going be the fifth season. At the end of the day, not winning affected him not being an All-Star with Charlotte.

“On paper, he had the numbers. He wants to win competitively, from what I’ve been told,” Sotto concluded.

The Hornets will face the Clippers on Sunday.