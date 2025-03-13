Miles Bridges is in the midst of his best stretch of the 2024-25 season. In his last six games, he's averaged 32.7 points and nine rebounds per game. The Charlotte Hornets are 2-4 in that stretch, but their two wins were back-to-back. The Hornets have only managed to win consecutive games twice during the season, so it's a small victory for Charlotte. With the Hornets set to miss the postseason for the ninth straight season, the focus has shifted to what the Hornets will do in the offseason.

Miles Bridges is increasing his value

Bridges has been the most productive player in March thus far. It's possible the team could look to capitalize on that and trade him at some point in the offseason. After the Hornets attempted to move on from Mark Williams, the chances are that anyone could be on the table. With Bridges operating as the team's best player in the last few games, other teams could monitor his situation to see if the Hornets would be willing to move on for a price.

After his domestic violence case back in 2023, it's been rumored that some teams could steer clear of Bridges. Regardless, his play on the court has made games with playoff teams competitive, despite losing. Like their one-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have the best record in the NBA and are sitting at the top of the Eastern Conference. The offseason isn't here yet, so there's plenty of time for other teams to make evaluations on potential targets.

What the Hornets should get in return

Miles Bridges is a good player on a rather unfortunate team out East. Although the scoring numbers are nice, he has the potential to guard multiple positions as well. On a playoff caliber team, he could be a starter or key rotational piece depending on the landing spot. With that being said, a first round pick for compensation for Bridges' services could be acquired.

General Manager Jeff Peterson has netted fair share of second round picks through trades that he's executed in his tenure. He almost got a first round pick from the Los Angeles Lakers for Mark Williams if the trade would have went through. For a versatile two-way player like Bridges, Peterson could sell high this offseason.

With the Hornets offseason approaching, it seems like nothing is off the table. From Miles Bridges, to LaMelo Ball, it seems like just about everyones name on the roster don't seem 100% safe. For Ball, he's spent his first five years in Charlotte and has only finished with a winning record once. Rumors are swirling around Ball wanting to be in a winning situation.

Injuries have plagued this organization for the last few years as well. So it's been hard to develop a winning culture around anyone. We'll see what happens as things unfold.