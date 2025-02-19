After the trade for Mark Williams to land with the Los Angeles Lakers fell through, there were plenty of question marks around the deal. All the signs pointed to the Charlotte Hornets big man as the reason things didn't materialize. Williams' failed physical is the stated reason the deal that would've sent Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish to the Hornets fell through, but the center doesn't seem like he's buying it.

Mark Williams speaks out about trade failure

After sitting down with Charlotte Observer's Rod Boone, Williams had some contradicting statements about the Lakers claims of his failed physical.

“I didn't think I had failed my physical. That didn't even cross my mind,” Williams said. “The night I got traded, I played hella minutes. I didn't think in any world that was possible. Since I've been back at the start of the year, I've played games with a lot of minutes. I feel like every injury I've had has been well-documented, and I've recovered and been 100% since. So, I don't know what went into that decision. I think that's up to them.”

So far, in the 2024-25 season, Mark Williams has averaged around 25 minutes in 23 games. He's played down the stretch of close games in high-leverage situations and is posting career-highs in points, blocks, and assists.

It's odd that Williams and the Hornets feel like he was healthy enough to go for the Lakers. The Lakers, however, didn't deem him healthy enough to perform.

Mark Williams' revenge game loading

With the Hornets set to play the Lakers Wednesday night, Williams was listed as available to play against them. Even though he never logged a single minute for the Lakers, this situation may have built up some animosity for Williams to come out swinging. The Lakers needed more depth at that position, so Williams has a shot to dominate the paint.

There also is an opportunity for Knecht to show the Hornets what they almost had. Both players had a whirlwind of emotions going through this process. Maybe they both perform well.

What almost happened could've altered both players careers

It's possible these teams could reengage in trade talks in the summer, but it's highly unlikely that the Lakers would target who they now may feel is an “injury-prone” center in Mark Williams. In a world where this trade does happen, though, Williams would've been viewed as a potential franchise center to grow with Luka Doncic.

Meanwhile in Charlotte, Knecht may have been able to grow into a role with the Hornets more comfortably alongside the other young pieces in Charlotte. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller may be viewed as ball-dominant players, but a third-option role may have been carved out for Knecht to flourish with a young team. As opposed to being relegated to a spot on the floor with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Oh well. Time to toss those hypotheticals in the trash and see how their careers pan out on the team's that drafted them.